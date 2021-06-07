Advertisement

Crimes that rise with the temperature

Expect crimes like theft to become more frequent. It's what's typical for warmer months.
Expect crimes like theft to become more frequent. It's what's typical for warmer months.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The change in seasons brings shifts in crime patterns. WTAP spoke with Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens to get a feel for what to expect as things heat up.

With people hanging out outside more often, expect more crimes like theft, whether its from your yard or vehicle. Alcohol-related offenses also tend to rise with the heat, according to Stephens.

While we can’t control the choices of others, we can still protect ourselves. Stephens emphasizes being proactive.

He said, “So we need to police ourselves too. We need to keep things locked up and secured and don’t make it so inviting to these people, even though they don’t have a right to come on your property, I understand that…,”

Still, it’s not all bad news. Stephens said he doesn’t typically see an increase in major crimes like assaults and shootings in warmer months.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick were found June 6 in Ritchie County after a...
Murder suspect, Victor Lee Thompson, and his girlfriend have been arrested
Firefighters had trouble finding a fire hydrant with sufficient water pressure to fight the...
Late night fire in Parkersburg destroys abandoned home
Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s response to coronavirus
Ohio reaches milestone in COVID-19 fight
The Hope Center is a christian-centered drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Ohio’s first Hope Center hosts grand opening
Thompson is believed to be with his girlfriend.
Wanted man’s getaway car found after chase

Latest News

Forecast for June 7th
Forecast for June 7th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
A cow peers at the camera between feedings.
Hartline Valley Farms dealing with higher costs during pandemic
The Tender Defenders record a robot run for the FIRST Lego League Virtual Open Invitational.
Local robotics team competing internationally