Crimes that rise with the temperature

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The change in seasons brings shifts in crime patterns. WTAP spoke with Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens to get a feel for what to expect as things heat up.

With people hanging out outside more often, expect more crimes like theft, whether its from your yard or vehicle. Alcohol-related offenses also tend to rise with the heat, according to Stephens.

While we can’t control the choices of others, we can still protect ourselves. Stephens emphasizes being proactive.

He said, “So we need to police ourselves too. We need to keep things locked up and secured and don’t make it so inviting to these people, even though they don’t have a right to come on your property, I understand that…,”

Still, it’s not all bad news. Stephens said he doesn’t typically see an increase in major crimes like assaults and shootings in warmer months.

