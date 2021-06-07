Hartline Valley Farms dealing with higher costs during pandemic

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Last year, Hartline Valley Farms told us milk prices were cheaper than they’ve ever been.

This year WTAP checked back in to see if the pandemic easing up has brought any change.

Milk prices were so low the farm was losing money from it a year ago. Now, Bob Hartline reports that prices have since gone up the past two months.

Still, he’s not getting too comfortable.

Hartline said, “..., but that could go the other way as fast as it went that way. You know, we’re not like everybody else. We don’t go and take our milk to the plant and say well we want $20 a hundred for this milk. We get paid what they give us.”

Milk prices aren’t the only costs that have shifted during the pandemic. Costs for things like equipment have also become more of a burden, especially when things break.

This is a looming issue for the farm’s silos.

Hartline said, “They’ve been up for 30 or 40 years and they’re decaying around the sides and they’re ready to collapse. We’ve already had one collapse.”

The collapse occurred before the pandemic and prices for fixing or replacing it have since risen.

“The cost of concrete is terrific now and it takes a tremendous amount of concrete to build a silo, a bunker silo especially,” he said.

Silos play an integral role in taking care of the farm’s cows.

Multiple challenges the farm faces existed before Covid but have since become harder during the pandemic.

While the pandemic has presented its challenges, Hartline said it hasn’t been a death sentence for the farm.

