Late night fire in Parkersburg destroys abandoned home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to a vacant structure fire on the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

According to officials, the call came in at 10:23 p.m. Sunday night. The roof on the house collapsed and there were no injuries reported.

One challenge firefighters faced was having to go through multiple fire hydrants to find one with enough water pressure to fight the flames.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, first responders cleared the scene just after 1:30 Monday morning before being called back for a rekindling right before 2:50 A.M.

Crews left the scene for the second time shortly before 3:15 A.M.

Dispatch also added that there were no injuries reported from the blaze.

