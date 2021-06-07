Advertisement

Late night fire in Parkersburg destroys abandoned home

Firefighters had trouble finding a fire hydrant with sufficient water pressure to fight the...
Firefighters had trouble finding a fire hydrant with sufficient water pressure to fight the flames.(Laura Bowen)
By Samantha Cavalli and Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to a vacant structure fire on the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

According to officials, the call came in at 10:23 p.m. Sunday night. The roof on the house collapsed and there were no injuries reported.

One challenge firefighters faced was having to go through multiple fire hydrants to find one with enough water pressure to fight the flames.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, first responders cleared the scene just after 1:30 Monday morning before being called back for a rekindling right before 2:50 A.M.

Crews left the scene for the second time shortly before 3:15 A.M.

Dispatch also added that there were no injuries reported from the blaze.

A structure fire is ongoing on the 600 block of Madison Avenue in Parkersburg.

Parkersburg Fire Department is currently on the scene. There is no other information available at this time.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and we will have updates once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick were found June 6 in Ritchie County after a...
Murder suspect, Victor Lee Thompson, and his girlfriend have been arrested
Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s response to coronavirus
Ohio reaches milestone in COVID-19 fight
The Hope Center is a christian-centered drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Ohio’s first Hope Center hosts grand opening
Thompson is believed to be with his girlfriend.
Wanted man’s getaway car found after chase

Latest News

Forecast for June 7th
Forecast for June 7th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
Expect crimes like theft to become more frequent. It's what's typical for warmer months.
Crimes that rise with the temperature
A cow peers at the camera between feedings.
Hartline Valley Farms dealing with higher costs during pandemic