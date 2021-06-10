Marietta Main Street Award winners announced
UPDATE: 6/14/2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The winners of Marietta Main Street’s 2021 Main Street Awards were announced Saturday afternoon at the Armory.
The awards are given to local businesses, groups, business leaders, and volunteers who have had a positive impact on the community.
This year’s winners by category are as follows:
Building Improvement Award: 740 Social
Outstanding Collaboration Award: Pop-Up Mural Series, in honor of 14 area artists
Volunteer of the Year - Individual Award: Tim Bonnette
Community Builder of the Year Award: Deana Clark of Visit Marietta, Ohio
Overachiever of the Year Award: Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Marietta
Volunteer of the Year - Group Award: Main Street West
ORIGNAL STORY: 6/10/2021
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street has announced its nominees for this year’s annual Main Street Awards.
The awards are given to local businesses and individuals who have had a positive impact on the community. Winners will be announced on June 12 at 2 P.M. at the Armory.
This year’s nominees, by category, are as follows:
Building Improvement Award
- 740 Social
- Busy Bee Restaurant LLC
- Over the Moon Pub & Pizza
Outstanding Collaboration Award
- Pop-Up Collaborative Mural Series
- Save Harmar Bridge
- Washington County Homeless Coalition
Overachiever of the Year Award
- Deana At Marietta of Visit Marietta Ohio
- Heather Allender of Marietta Community Foundation
- Larry Sloter of Busy Bee Restaurant LLC
Volunteer of the Year - Individual
- Aleece Dye of Peoples Bank
- Don Kerns of Children’s Toy and Doll Museum
- Tim Bonnette of Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Children’s Toy and Doll Museum
- Main Street West
- Office of Civic Engagement at Marietta College
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.