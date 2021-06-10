Marietta Main Street Award winners announced

UPDATE: 6/14/2020

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The winners of Marietta Main Street’s 2021 Main Street Awards were announced Saturday afternoon at the Armory.

The awards are given to local businesses, groups, business leaders, and volunteers who have had a positive impact on the community.

This year’s winners by category are as follows:

Building Improvement Award: 740 Social

Outstanding Collaboration Award: Pop-Up Mural Series, in honor of 14 area artists

Volunteer of the Year - Individual Award: Tim Bonnette

Community Builder of the Year Award: Deana Clark of Visit Marietta, Ohio

Overachiever of the Year Award: Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Marietta

Volunteer of the Year - Group Award: Main Street West

ORIGNAL STORY: 6/10/2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street has announced its nominees for this year’s annual Main Street Awards.

The awards are given to local businesses and individuals who have had a positive impact on the community. Winners will be announced on June 12 at 2 P.M. at the Armory.

This year’s nominees, by category, are as follows:

Building Improvement Award

740 Social

Busy Bee Restaurant LLC

Over the Moon Pub & Pizza

Outstanding Collaboration Award

Pop-Up Collaborative Mural Series

Save Harmar Bridge

Washington County Homeless Coalition

Overachiever of the Year Award

Alix Northrup

Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Marietta Ohio

Rachel Burnham of Rockstar Wellness LLC

Community Builder Award

Deana At Marietta of Visit Marietta Ohio

Heather Allender of Marietta Community Foundation

Larry Sloter of Busy Bee Restaurant LLC

Volunteer of the Year - Individual

Aleece Dye of Peoples Bank

Don Kerns of Children’s Toy and Doll Museum

Tim Bonnette of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Volunteer of the Year - Group

Children’s Toy and Doll Museum

Main Street West

Office of Civic Engagement at Marietta College

