Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Convicted Serial Killer Reta Mays moved to Low-Security Prison out of State
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Father and son race ATVs for a cause at the Cairo VFD Benefit Ride.
WTAP News @ 11 - Cairo VFD Benefit Ride
Parkersburg Homecoming Pageant crowns new royalty.
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg Homecoming Pageant
Local Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th home in Vincent.
WTAP News @ 11 - Habitat for Humanity House Dedication
Fireworks could become legal on certain holidays.
WTAP News @ 11 - Fireworks Bill
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes