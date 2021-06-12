Obituary: Joyce Ann Maclver

Joyce Ann MacIver, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born September 26, 1957, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Thomas Daniel and Geneva Gertrude (Ingram) MacIver.

She was a 1975 graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School. She was a former office manager for utilities services.

Joyce enjoyed being outdoors, especially in her garden. She had a green thumb when it came to flowers. She was generous to a fault. Family and others always came first. She was caring, helpful, nurturing, organized, methodical, and always looked for the bright side of any situation. She loved her pizza, tacos, and movies on Saturday nights. She was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Joyce is survived by three sisters, Patricia Cook (Richard) of Hartville, Ohio, Janet MacIver of Canton, Ohio and Lisa Rose (Dan) of Dublin, Ohio; three brothers, Thomas Michael MacIver (Maria) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Chris MacIver of Parkersburg and John MacIver (Lori) of Williamstown, WV; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Terry MacIver.

Per Joyce’s request, she will be cremated and her cremates will be buried at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Waverly, WV. where there will be a graveside service at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Margaret Mary’s Food Cupboard or the Parkersburg Humane Society.

