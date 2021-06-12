UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to breaking and entering

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/5/2021 6:33 P.M.

Ricky Salyers pleaded guilty in Judge Beane’s courtroom to breaking into a business and stealing electronics. Police say he confessed to the crimes.

Police did not say which business he broke into. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

ORIGINAL:

Parkersburg Police detectives say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for separate breaking and entering cases. The same business was broken into twice within a few weeks in May.

Over $1,000 worth of electronics were stolen from the business during each break-in. The investigation led them to Ricky Salyers. He is charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny. Police arrested him Friday on 36th Street in Parkersburg. Officers say he confessed to both of the break-ins.

Officers also allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during their search.

Salyers failed to post bond and is in the Wood County Holding Center.

David McNeill was arrested along with Salyers. He has two outstanding capias warrants through Wood County Magistrate Court.

The Parkersburg Police Department did not specify which business Salyers allegedly broke into.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.