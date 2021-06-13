Advertisement

2021 Riverboat Days kicks off

By Laura Bowen
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - River Boat Days kicked off in Marietta on Saturday.

It was pretty hard to miss the big cruise ship by Front Street. It’s called the American Duchess.

The boat was all a part of Riverboat Days, a marketing campaign designed by the CVB and Mainstreet, meant to give visitors incentive to stay and explore downtown.

Tours were not offered for visitors not on the cruise.

The Duchess will be back in Marietta from 8 AM to 5 on the 16th.

The American Queen will make its appearance July 3rd. Dates and times are subject to change.

Here is a link to the full schedule: https://mariettaohio.org/events/riverboat-days/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
Two people arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Parkersburg Police arrests man for breaking and entering
After nearly eight decades, the body of PFC James Wilmer White returned home after an 18,000...
World War II veteran returns home to Meigs County after eight decades

Latest News

Forecast for June 14th
Forecast for June 14th
Parkersburg crash
Wake Up, One transported to hospital after single-car crash, 6/14/21
A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
This baseball team travels around the US to host 1860's style baseball games.
Vintage baseball team makes appearance at Blennerhassett Island
Locals gathered to eat, get crafty, and even get some live entertainment.
Local craft show gets people in the holiday spirit