2021 Riverboat Days kicks off

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - River Boat Days kicked off in Marietta on Saturday.

It was pretty hard to miss the big cruise ship by Front Street. It’s called the American Duchess.

The boat was all a part of Riverboat Days, a marketing campaign designed by the CVB and Mainstreet, meant to give visitors incentive to stay and explore downtown.

Tours were not offered for visitors not on the cruise.

The Duchess will be back in Marietta from 8 AM to 5 on the 16th.

The American Queen will make its appearance July 3rd. Dates and times are subject to change.

Here is a link to the full schedule: https://mariettaohio.org/events/riverboat-days/

