For Deerwalk fire chief, ice cream social is all about community

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department held its annual ice cream social fundraiser this Saturday.

Live music filled the air as the community gathered to support their local fire department. The ice cream social has been a long-standing tradition. In fact it’s been around since the fire department started in 1976.

Funds raised go towards the department’s utilities, electric, gas, fuel, maintenance - basically anything the station needs.

Still, Fire Chief Matt Whitlatch says it’s about the community.

“The money we raise obviously helps out but we’re more concerned with the community and the camaraderie that we have with it...,”

With ice cream, hot dogs, nachos, and then some, one thing’s for sure. No one left the fundraiser with an empty stomach.

