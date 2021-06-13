Locals line up for paint and tire disposal event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a year off due to Covid, the annual paint and tire disposal event went into motion Saturday.

If you drove by Erickson All-Sports Facility and wondered what the long stream of cars was there for, this is your answer.

Workers hauled tires into trucks and tossed paint cans and other materials into the trash.

The event was aimed towards disposing material containing freon - a substance that can create harmful pollution.

Shannon Simmons, who worked the event, said, if you have material that contains freon you’re looking to throw out and there’s no event like this by you, there are people you can call.

“Call your solid waste and they’ll pinpoint you in the right direction.”

Simmons said the materials collected will be sent to monofield in Weston.

