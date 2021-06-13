Parkersburg boys track and field bring home the state title

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School Boys Track and Field team came away with a win...a state title that is. The team placed first in the Class AAA State Championship with a score of 110. In second followed Wheeling Park High School with 81 points.

The team received an escort on their way into Parkersburg High School by the Parkersburg Police Department and the Parkersburg Fire Department. Friends and family gathered around the high school as the bus pulled down the street and went around the horseshoe in front of the high school.

Many members of the team took home their own state titles in their respective individual events.

Senior Keegan Barnette came away with a first-place title in the 800m and second in the 1600m. Barnette’s teammate junior Franklin Angelos placed second behind Barnette in the 800m by .30 seconds!

On June 11, Barnette placed second in the 3200m and Angelos placed fourth in the 1600m and 3200m.

Senior Aaron Kupfner had a great day in the hurdle events as he took home the first-place trophy in the 110m hurdles and placed third in the 300m hurdles.

Finally, for the boys, senior Justin Waybright took home the gold in the discus throw and the shot put, which he had previously taken 6th and 8th place in two years ago at states.

The Parkersburg girls track and field team finished in 8th place with 24 points, but one relay team took home a state title of their own. The 4x102.5m shuttle hurdle relay team took home the blue ribbon in the event.

The team consisted of junior Kendal Domenick, sophomore Lily Wharton, and freshmen Addison Gherke and Claire Tatterson.

