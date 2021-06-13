Advertisement

Parkersburg boys track and field bring home the state title

By Samantha Cavalli
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School Boys Track and Field team came away with a win...a state title that is. The team placed first in the Class AAA State Championship with a score of 110. In second followed Wheeling Park High School with 81 points.

The team received an escort on their way into Parkersburg High School by the Parkersburg Police Department and the Parkersburg Fire Department. Friends and family gathered around the high school as the bus pulled down the street and went around the horseshoe in front of the high school.

Many members of the team took home their own state titles in their respective individual events.

Senior Keegan Barnette came away with a first-place title in the 800m and second in the 1600m. Barnette’s teammate junior Franklin Angelos placed second behind Barnette in the 800m by .30 seconds!

On June 11, Barnette placed second in the 3200m and Angelos placed fourth in the 1600m and 3200m.

Senior Aaron Kupfner had a great day in the hurdle events as he took home the first-place trophy in the 110m hurdles and placed third in the 300m hurdles.

Finally, for the boys, senior Justin Waybright took home the gold in the discus throw and the shot put, which he had previously taken 6th and 8th place in two years ago at states.

The Parkersburg girls track and field team finished in 8th place with 24 points, but one relay team took home a state title of their own. The 4x102.5m shuttle hurdle relay team took home the blue ribbon in the event.

The team consisted of junior Kendal Domenick, sophomore Lily Wharton, and freshmen Addison Gherke and Claire Tatterson.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
A link to the full Riverboat Days schedule is below.
2021 Riverboat Days kicks off
A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
Two people arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Parkersburg Police arrests man for breaking and entering
After nearly eight decades, the body of PFC James Wilmer White returned home after an 18,000...
World War II veteran returns home to Meigs County after eight decades

Latest News

Track and Field
Scoreboard- May 28
Warren High School senior becomes state champion
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford vs. Newark Catholic Div. IV regional semifinals
Waterford girls fall in semi-finals
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates