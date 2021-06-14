Boil water advisory in Marietta lifted

UPDATE: 6/15/2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The boil water advisory issued by the City of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution Department Monday has been lifted. Customers on Front Street between Putnam and Scammel Streets no longer need to boil water before use.

Those with additional questions are asked to call (740) 374-6864.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/14/2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A boil water advisory has been issued in Marietta by the City of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution Department. The advisory is in effect for customers who reside on Front Street between Putnam and Scammel Streets. Water service is interrupted due to emergency repairs on a six-inch water main break.

Customers are advised to boil water for two minutes prior to use. The Water Treatment and Distribution Department will issue an announcement when the boil advisory is canceled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.