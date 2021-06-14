Emma Grace Guillemette Bell Cowdery, 91 of Vienna, WV died at her residence on June 13, 2021. She was born in Detroit, MI on June 1, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Adrain and Daisy Evelyn Webb Guillemette. Emma was a member of the Celebration Center in Belpre, Ohio where she was a member of the Women of Excellence. She was a member of the choir and had been a greeter. She was an broker and had been an auctioneer for several years with Bell Reality and Auction Services in West Virginia.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ken Cowdery, a son, Samuel A. Bell of Florida, a daughter, Nora Bell Burris of Daytona Beach, FL, a brother, Ben (Judy) Guillemette of Daytona Beach, FL, three step daughters, Cheryl Cowdery of SC, Kim Cowdery of Belpre, Ohio, Rhonda Cowdery of Columbus, Ohio, Step grandchildren, Brett Cowdery, Ansley Cowdery, four step great grandchildren, Kiernan Kenny, Daisy Cowdery, Andrew Lokin, and Bella Lokin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Wheeler, a sister, Viola McGrainer.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Rob Clegg officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emma’s honor may be made to the Hope Center through the Celebration Center, Belpre, Ohio.

