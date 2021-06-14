Advertisement

Expansion planned for Washington County Jail

By Todd Baucher
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - $1.1 million in improvements are coming to the Washington County Jail.

The county commission last week approved seeking a grant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to make the improvements.

They involve doubling the number of cells in the jail’s holding area. The cells don’t hold long-term prisoners, but they do hold people brought to the jail for several days.

The changes will involve building on to the current jail building.

”We’re looking at, from our sally port to our booking area, expanding that hallway, adding some holding cells there,” says Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s office. “The main entrance, to the left, would be pushed out. The grass strip area, the building would extend out to the sidewalk.”

Warden says that, since the jail was opened in 2004, the need for additional beds has expanded from the 124 originally there. More women are housed there, especially since a women’s pot was built.

Separate facilities are also needed for prisoners with mental problems, and, more recently, COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Latest News

Parkersburg Crash
Wake Up MOV, At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash, 6/15/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/15/21
Forecast for June 15th
Forecast for June 15th
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
You can find Bush walking through nature with a notebook in her hand.
Local writer hopes poetry book brings some much needed peace