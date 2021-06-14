Expansion planned for Washington County Jail

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - $1.1 million in improvements are coming to the Washington County Jail.

The county commission last week approved seeking a grant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to make the improvements.

They involve doubling the number of cells in the jail’s holding area. The cells don’t hold long-term prisoners, but they do hold people brought to the jail for several days.

The changes will involve building on to the current jail building.

”We’re looking at, from our sally port to our booking area, expanding that hallway, adding some holding cells there,” says Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s office. “The main entrance, to the left, would be pushed out. The grass strip area, the building would extend out to the sidewalk.”

Warden says that, since the jail was opened in 2004, the need for additional beds has expanded from the 124 originally there. More women are housed there, especially since a women’s pot was built.

Separate facilities are also needed for prisoners with mental problems, and, more recently, COVID-19.

