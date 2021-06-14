Advertisement

Indian Acres Skate Park opens back up after construction on new feature

By Mitchell Blahut
Updated: 16 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The skate park at Indian Acres in Marietta is back open again.

The skate park is back open for the public after what the “Skaters United of Marietta Ohio” finished construction.

The park has a new “volcano” structure to the park that skaters can use.

Not only will it provide something exciting to the skate bowl, but it goes over a small bump that was in the middle of park as well. Allowing the skaters some more safety.

“What was there was a one-foot high bump, which we called a speed bump because you didn’t gain speed from it you lost it if any however direction you hit it. So, with this one the riders are going to be able to progress into other skill sets at a much more accommodating rate,” says member of Skaters United of Marietta Ohio, Aaron Reynolds.

The Skaters United of Marietta Ohio would like to thank the companies that helped them create the volcano.

They include Tri-State Concrete Pumping, Pioneer Masonry and Smith Concrete.

