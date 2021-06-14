Kids Golf Classic breaks fundraising record for 25th year

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Kids Golf Classic is back this year and is continuing to raise more funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg.

A total of 124 golfers came out to play in the Kids Golf Classic today at the Parkersburg Country Club.

As a result of this, the tournament raised a record-breaking $273 thousand.

This is more than 20 thousand what they put together in 2020.

All of these proceeds goes to benefit the one thousand local youth served annually by the organization.

“This tournament represents about one-third of their operating budget for the Boys and Girls Club on an annual basis. So, their unrestricted funds for the use of the club,” says tournament chairman, Chad Mildren.

Kids Golf Classic check reveal (Blair Dowler, Parkersburg Country Club)

As of this year, the golf classic has contributed over 3.5 million dollars to the non-profit since 1997, when it first began.

A total of 77 local businesses and community members helped to sponsor the event.

Including Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen from Mister Bee’s and the Mary M. Welch advised fund of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, who each donated $50 thousand.

