Local craft show gets people in the holiday spirit

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s time to get in that holiday spirit an no that’s not a typo. It’s Christmas in June.

It might’ve been hot and humid but that’s what this craft show is called. Vendors were scattered across Civitan Park, selling bags, stuffed animals, jewelry, you name it. There were even live demonstrations. One vendor made rolling pins as a show. On Saturday, there was even a petting zoo.

Lead organizer Robin Erwin has been making handmade toys for the last twenty years. She said crafting is an art.

“So many things are art. We even had a book signing. I think she had to leave a little early because of health issues but we even had an author book-signing so that’s an art too. People don’t think of it as an art. it is all art.”

Erwin hopes to bring the themed craft fair back to the area as an annual event - maybe even twice a year.

