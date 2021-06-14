Marietta College to host Juneteenth celebration

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 18 from noon to 5 P.M. While Juneteenth is on June 19, the college decided to hold its event a day early to allow families to have their own celebrations on Saturday.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation’s ending of slavery in 1863, and of that news making its way west across the country and finally reaching Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

According to the college, the event will include catered food, free giveaway items, and more. There will also be additional informational materials provided about Juneteenth. It will be open to the community at large.

The annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the college offered information about online events and resources.

“It’s a time of celebration, a time of unity and cultural understanding, and getting to know each other and understanding the importance of what should be a national holiday,” said Tony Mayle, acting director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Additional information about the event can be found on the college’s Facebook page.

