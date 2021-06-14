Mountwood Park cleaning up from weekend storms

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mountwood Park is cleaning up after not one, but two storms caused flood damage Sunday afternoon.

While park employees spent much of Monday clearing the damage, Park Manager Jeremy Cross says the marina will be closed for most of this week.

Park officials say the flooding was the result of rapidly rising creeks.

Much of the damage from the high water was to the park picnic area and the marina.

Cross says it’s not the first time this has happened.

”I’ve been here for 10 years, and we had a flood here about five years ago, and this was significantly worse than five years ago. (There’s) a lot more flood debris, trees.”

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who is a member of the park’s board of directors, hopes changes can be made to avoid a repeat of the flooding problems.

