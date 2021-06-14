Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Latest News

Parkersburg Crash
Wake Up MOV, At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash, 6/15/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/15/21
Forecast for June 15th
Forecast for June 15th
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos