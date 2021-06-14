Advertisement

Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Brenda Kay Cook
Brenda Kay Cook(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 15 hours ago
Brenda Kay Cook, 50, of Milton, died June 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, after a sudden illness.

She was born July 12, 1970, at Spencer, the daughter of the late David Samuel and Johnnie Mae Webb Tatterson.

Brenda was the general manager of Walgreen’s, Milton.

Her favorite pastime was spending time with her granddaughter, Eliza.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Cook of Milton; daughter and son-in-law, Brittney and Seth Ramsey also of Milton; granddaughter, Eliza Ramsey; sisters, Becky Wolfe of St. Albans, Sheila Haverty of Spencer and Sarah Smith of Hedgesville; brother, David A. Tatterson of Spencer.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Jack Roberts officiating.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the service and time after the service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

