Obituary: Donald D. Showalter

By Guest
Updated: 17 hours ago
Donald D. Showalter, 57, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 11, 2021 at his residence.

He was born December 27, 1963 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late William L. and Eva Marie (Hutchinson) Showalter.

Don was a graduate of Warren High School, and served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He retired as a broker and was assisted to the Vice-President.

Don belonged to the Masonic Lodge and was a Free Mason.

He was survived by several cousins and friends and his furry friend, Birdie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his long- time partner, Robert.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Austin Rempel officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2:00 PM Thursday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

