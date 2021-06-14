Obituary: Elbert J. Cox

Elbert J. Cox, 87, of Marietta passed away at 10:16 am, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born July 18, 1933 in Sharpsburg, Ohio a son of William C. and Stella Cline Cox.

Elbert was employed at B. F. Goodrich (RJF) for 43 years. He was a member of Ronnie W. Davis Memorial Veterans of Foreign War Post 5108, American Legion Post 64, Bartlett Masonic Lodge #293 having received his 60 year membership award, Eastern Star #59, former honorary Military Order of Cooties, was inducted into Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame, former member of The Moose Lodge #1823, faithful member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict.

Elbert is survived by his former wife, Hildegard Oertelt and 3 sons: Galen (Robin) Cox of Vincent, Richard (Janet) Cox of Illinois, William (Michele) Cox of Illinois. He later married Eulah Lochary who preceded him in death. Two step-sons survive: William Wynn and Richard Wynn. On July 13, 2002, he married Shirley Irene Shrader who survives with step-children: Cynthia Ritchie, Bill (Mary) Weddle, Angela Lee and Todd Weddle. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren and 3 furry friends, Laddie, Pierre, M-Me-Cutie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Charles Cox, Jr.; 2 sisters Thelma Graham and Florence Chesser, stepson Craig Lochary and great grandson Isaiah Ritchie.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 17) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Bartlett Cemetery with full military rites. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 with Masonic Services at 7:30 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elbert’s memory would be appreciated to Roof Fund Ronnie W. Davis Memorial, VFW Post 5108 or Family Center at Twin Rivers Baptist Church.

