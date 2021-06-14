Obituary: Gregory Shane Kellar

Gregory Shane Kellar, 48, of Arnoldsburg, died June 9, 2021, at home, after a sudden illness.

He was born January 8, 1973 at Grantsville, the son of Denzel Paul Kellar of Arnoldsburg and the late Shirley May Morton Kellar.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of 11 years, Michelle Marshall Kellar of Arnoldsburg; daughter, Maggie “Doodlebug” Kellar at home; sister, Kim (Ron) Harris of Arnoldsburg; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debby and David Marshall of N.J.; sisters-in-law, Melissa (Gavin) Westcott and Lori Seubert of N.J.; brother-in-law, Scott (Hannah) Marshall also of N.J.; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Gregory was a machinist and a family guy. His pastimes included riding four wheelers and fishing with his daughter.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

