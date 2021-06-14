Advertisement

Obituary: Gregory Shane Kellar

Gregory Kellar
Gregory Kellar(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gregory Shane Kellar, 48, of Arnoldsburg, died June 9, 2021, at home, after a sudden illness.

He was born January 8, 1973 at Grantsville, the son of Denzel Paul Kellar of Arnoldsburg and the late Shirley May Morton Kellar.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of 11 years, Michelle Marshall Kellar of Arnoldsburg; daughter, Maggie “Doodlebug” Kellar at home; sister, Kim (Ron) Harris of Arnoldsburg; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debby and David Marshall of N.J.; sisters-in-law, Melissa (Gavin) Westcott and Lori Seubert of N.J.; brother-in-law, Scott (Hannah) Marshall also of N.J.; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Gregory was a machinist and a family guy. His pastimes included riding four wheelers and fishing with his daughter.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Latest News

Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Randall Leon Siers, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donald D. Showalter
Elbert Cox
Obituary: Elbert J. Cox