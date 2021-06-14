Obituary: Marjory Jean Jones

Marjory Jean Jones, 92 of Belpre, Ohio died on June 12, 2021 at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on October 9, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Phillip and Mary Elizabeth Urwin Zimmerman. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre. She taught school in Martins Ferry, Ohio and Belpre, Ohio. She was a member of the Ohio Valley River Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters. She was an avid bird watcher and had been a Girl Scout Leader.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lynne Ann Utter of Littleton, CO, Joyce L. Jones of Belpre, Ohio, two grandchildren, Michel Utter, Jennifer Utter Hitt, two great grandchildren, Caroline and Teddy Hitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Audry L. Britton, Kathryn Neff, Ruth Benning, three brothers, Thomas P., William L. and Erwin A. Zimmerman.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Rockland Cemetery with Reverend David Hubbard officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Mark’s United Church in memory of Marjory Jones.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.