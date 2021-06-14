Advertisement

Obituary: Randall Lee Fox

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Guest
Updated: 21 hours ago
Randall Lee Fox, 64, of Marietta passed away at 8:41 am, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home following a long illness.

He was born December 20, 1956, in Marietta a son of William Jennings and Elma Pearl Prine Fox. Randall was employed in the construction field.

On June 4, 1994, he married Yvonne Dobbins who survives with 2 sons and 2 daughters: Jason (April) Fox of Vienna, WV, Donald (Lori) Kitts of Mineral Wells, WV, Jessica Fox and Alecia Kitts both of Marietta; 15 grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild; 1 sister and 2 brothers: Sharon Mead (Michael) of Columbus, Charles Fox (Tammy) of Vincent, Kenneth Fox (Wilma) of Circleville, OH and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William Fox.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

