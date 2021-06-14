Obituary: Randall Leon Siers, Jr.

Randall Leon Siers, Jr., 59, of Arnoldsburg, died June 10, 2021, at home, after an extended illness.

He was born March 27, 1962, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Randall Leon and Arnett Hood Siers, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Randall was a truck driver. He attended the Walnut Memorial Church, Calhoun County.

His pastimes included fishing, hunting, camping, shooting guns and attending church.

Survivors include his wife, Crystal Siers of Rockwell, N.C.; son, Shadrach Siers also of Rockwell, N.C.; sisters, Robin Bare of Concord, N.C. and Rhonda Siers of Orma; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; special friend, Patricia Runnion of Arnoldsburg; best friend, Gilbert Rome of Salisbury N.C.

There is no visitation or service planned at this time.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.