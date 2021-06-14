Advertisement

One transported to hospital after single-car crash

No confirmation of injuries at the scene
By Jack Selby
Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was transported to the hospital Monday morning following a single-car crash in Parkersburg.

That’s according to the Wood County 911 Center, who were unable to confirm if there were any injuries at the scene.

The crash happened around 12:51 a.m., at the intersection of 36th Street and where Cadillac Drive becomes Packard Way.

While a telephone pole was damaged, there were no reports of any interruptions of service, and the scene had been cleared just after 2:00 a.m.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded, as did St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service.

