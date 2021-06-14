Advertisement

Wood County Courthouse communications knocked out by Friday storm

By Todd Baucher
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lightning hit late Friday afternoon knocked out communications at the Wood County Courthouse.

County Adminstrator Marty Seufer says it happened just before 5:00 Friday afternoon.

Affected were the county’s telephone service and the alarm system.

Seufer says Frontier Communications and the county’s IT director were able to restore phone service Sunday afternoon, before offices opened Monday morning. The alarm system was still being repaired Monday.

The strike was near the courthouse tower, which was renovate just last summer. It isn’t believed to be damaged seriously, but county officials plan to check it to make sure.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Latest News

Parkersburg Crash
Wake Up MOV, At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash, 6/15/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/15/21
Forecast for June 15th
Forecast for June 15th
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash
You can find Bush walking through nature with a notebook in her hand.
Local writer hopes poetry book brings some much needed peace