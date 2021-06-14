Wood County Courthouse communications knocked out by Friday storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lightning hit late Friday afternoon knocked out communications at the Wood County Courthouse.

County Adminstrator Marty Seufer says it happened just before 5:00 Friday afternoon.

Affected were the county’s telephone service and the alarm system.

Seufer says Frontier Communications and the county’s IT director were able to restore phone service Sunday afternoon, before offices opened Monday morning. The alarm system was still being repaired Monday.

The strike was near the courthouse tower, which was renovate just last summer. It isn’t believed to be damaged seriously, but county officials plan to check it to make sure.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.