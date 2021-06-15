Belpre City Council considers allowing golf carts on streets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

By a narrow 4-to-3 vote, Belpre City Council approved the second of three readings for an ordinance establish Rules, Regulations and Registration of golf carts in the city.

Several people spoke with questions on how the city would enforce the restrictions that have been proposed for limited crossings and no operations on major arteries in the city.

One citizen pointed out that there would be no access to most pharmacies, gas stations nor Kroger, if enacted.

Several police officers spoke up critical of the proposal and fearing having to investigate a fatal crash with golf carts driven by unlicensed teens or drunk driver.

Many amendments fine tuned the proposal and all were passed, but after an hour of debate, the second reading barely passed.

The amended measure will be posted on the Belpre City website and taken up for final reading at next council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.