Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club trains staff in mental health first aid

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seven staff members at the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County have been certified in mental health first aid.

The training took place on Saturday, and taught participants best practices for responding to and de-escalating situations in which a child is experiencing a mental health challenge.

“We work with youth from kindergarten up to high school, and this training gave us the tools to recognize signs, and to be kind of a first responder if there’s a child who we feel is facing mental health issues,” said Program Director Angie Scott.

The training was administered by board member Dr. Bill Bauer.

Given the disruptions and other challenges children have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott said this training is particularly important now.

“Mental health [challenges] right now seem to be on the rise, in all ages. And at the Boys & Girls Club, we want to be aware of how to recognize different signs and symptoms, and know how to help,” Scott said.

Staff members will shortly be trained in trauma-informed care, as well. Trauma-informed care promotes healthcare and mental health practices that take an individual’s full history into account, recognizing that previous experiences will likely impact and inform their response to care or treatment.

Additional information about the Boys & Girls Club and its programs can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
UPDATE: No one taken to hospital after crash in Parkersburg Monday night
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook
Kimberly Masters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters

Latest News

Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
While many things are looking up since the pandemic hit, Airport Manager Glen Kelly does have...
Airline traffic hits record highs at local airport
Former Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford is congratulated by the current MOV mayors.
Williamstown honors former mayor Jean Ford
Summer programs back at Jefferson Elementary Center
Summer programs back at Jefferson Elementary Center
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Stars: Sydney Wright
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Stars: Sydney Wright