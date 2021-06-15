Boys & Girls Club trains staff in mental health first aid

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seven staff members at the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County have been certified in mental health first aid.

The training took place on Saturday, and taught participants best practices for responding to and de-escalating situations in which a child is experiencing a mental health challenge.

“We work with youth from kindergarten up to high school, and this training gave us the tools to recognize signs, and to be kind of a first responder if there’s a child who we feel is facing mental health issues,” said Program Director Angie Scott.

The training was administered by board member Dr. Bill Bauer.

Given the disruptions and other challenges children have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott said this training is particularly important now.

“Mental health [challenges] right now seem to be on the rise, in all ages. And at the Boys & Girls Club, we want to be aware of how to recognize different signs and symptoms, and know how to help,” Scott said.

Staff members will shortly be trained in trauma-informed care, as well. Trauma-informed care promotes healthcare and mental health practices that take an individual’s full history into account, recognizing that previous experiences will likely impact and inform their response to care or treatment.

Additional information about the Boys & Girls Club and its programs can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.