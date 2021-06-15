Jeff Delong titled Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Jeff Delong was honored today as the Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year at the Washington County Career Center.

People took their turns at the podium to honor the man of the hour. Jeff Delong is the career center’s chemical technician and industrial maintenance instructor. He’s worked at the center for five or six years and has already made a big impression. In fact, Delong spearheaded the design of a simulated chemical plant on the center’s campus to give students hands-on experience.

He said, “It’s difficult to teach concepts with a powerpoint because the powerpoint’s two-dimensional so when we built the facility that powerpoint came to life.”

He also made sure to include students in its creation to give them even more of an interactive experience.

While Delong got many rounds of applause today, he remains humble.

“I’m a spoke in a wheel. There are many parts in that wheel and the staff here at this school make a wonderful team...,” he said.

Delong even went through training at the center himself so that he could offer feedback to make sure students were getting the best lesson-plans possible.

Delong said he also wanted to continue his education so that he could share more with his students.

