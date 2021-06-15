At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At least one person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg late-Monday night.

Wood County Dispatch could not confirm if there were any injuries suffered in the crash at the intersection of Emerson and Murdoch Avenues, but did confirm that a truck and SUV were the two vehicles involved.

The call for the crash came in at 11:04 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:50.

The Parkersburg Fire and and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service, responded.

