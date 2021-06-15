Advertisement

At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash

No word yet on injuries
By Jack Selby
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At least one person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg late-Monday night.

Wood County Dispatch could not confirm if there were any injuries suffered in the crash at the intersection of Emerson and Murdoch Avenues, but did confirm that a truck and SUV were the two vehicles involved.

The call for the crash came in at 11:04 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:50.

The Parkersburg Fire and and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service, responded.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car damaged a telephone pole in a crash early Monday morning
One transported to hospital after single-car crash
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Local singer gets "golden buzzer" on America's Got Talent
Zanesville Ohio women with a 2 percent survival rate gets “golden buzzer” on America’s Got Talent
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook

Latest News

Parkersburg Crash
Wake Up MOV, At least one person transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash, 6/15/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/15/21
Forecast for June 15th
Forecast for June 15th
You can find Bush walking through nature with a notebook in her hand.
Local writer hopes poetry book brings some much needed peace