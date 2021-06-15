Local writer hopes poetry book brings some much needed peace

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and Wood County Library hosted a poetry reading event for local writer Sandra Peasley Bush this Monday.

Readers gathered in the greenery of the arboretum, listening intently to Bush’s book. The setting was fitting.

Bush said, “‘Seasons of Twigs and Feathers’ is a book that brings you into the natural world through glimpses of the seasons.”

Bush is no writer to sit and brood in a dark room. This was a labor of love.

“I have been in love with life and I’ve wanted to capture it somehow...to be able to write it down and go back to it…,”

If you’ve seen a woman walking around with a notebook at Mcdonough Wildlife Sanctuary, it was probably Bush. She writes much of her work in nature.

“I’m a person who walks with a notebook in her hand so I’m constantly prepared to be inspired,” she said.

Bush has been a writer long before she walked through the sanctuary for inspiration. It’s a timeline that started in the womb.

“I can’t remember when I wasn’t a writer. I was...my mother had purchased a lovely set of books for me probably before I was born called my book house and each book house book had blank pages in it and I filled in the blank pages with everything I could imagine.”

And she’s continued to fill the pages of many notebooks since. Bush hopes this book offers comfort during chaotic times.

“..., by offering a book that shows the way nature has a time frame for everything and how we need not be urgent and concerned about what our lives are to be...that we’re unfolding, just like the leaves on the trees.”

Bush said being a writer is a core part of her identity and she’s not stopping anytime soon. In fact, she’s already working on her next book.

