Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Updated: 9 hours ago
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is ejected from a side-by-side on a road in Wirt County Monday afternoon.
Wood County 911 says a man was ejected from his side-by-side while on Palestine Road. That is about five minutes from the Roane County border.
Dispatch says he was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Charleston. We do not know the man’s name yet or how the accident happened.
The Wirt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
