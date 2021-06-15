Advertisement

Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County

By Phyllis Smith
Updated: 9 hours ago
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is ejected from a side-by-side on a road in Wirt County Monday afternoon.

Wood County 911 says a man was ejected from his side-by-side while on Palestine Road. That is about five minutes from the Roane County border.

Dispatch says he was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Charleston. We do not know the man’s name yet or how the accident happened.

The Wirt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

