Marietta College sponsoring Pride Month film screening

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 14 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is sponsoring an event being organized by Ohio University for Pride Month. The university is hosting an online screening of the documentary Paris is Burning, which explores the ballroom culture in New York in the early 1990s that popularized vogue dancing, and the involvement of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will take place on June 17 at 5:30 P.M.

The film will be screened virtually, and there will be a conversation following via Zoom. The discussion will feature former NFL player Esera Tuaolo, who speaks to schools and organizations about systemic homophobia and his own “coming out” experience.

According to Tony Mayle, acting director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Marietta College, both schools hope the screening and conversation will be opportunities to further understanding about the experiences of individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Even if [participants] understand a small fraction of what [members of the LGBTQIA+ community] go through on a daily basis, or their experiences coming out, their experiences coming out as a person of color -- even if they can understand a fraction of that, that’s our goal. To be able to empathize,” Mayle said.

Those who would like to attend can register online here to be sent links to view the film and join the Zoom discussion.

