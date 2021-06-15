North Shafer Street closure planned in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens announces that North Shafer Street will be closed on Thursday, June 17 between West State Street and West Washington Street from 8 A.M. until completion for maintenance of a sanitary manhole. There will be no thru or emergency traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

