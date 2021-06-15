Advertisement

Obituary: Alsie B. Fields

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Guest
Updated: 14 hours ago
Alsie B. Fields, 91, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 15, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 4, 1930, in Roane County, WV, a daughter of the late Otis and Lucy Brown Noel.

Alsie was a homemaker, love to cook and be with her family.  She and her late husband, Freddie, were affiliated with the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Fields of Parkersburg; one son, Paul (Colleen) Fields of Morgantown, WV; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Randi) Fields of Oklahoma City, Ok and Elizabeth (Terrance) Jackson of Summerville, SC; four great grandchildren, Amari, Alijah, and Arrianna Jackson, also Brianna Fields.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Freddie Lee Fields and fourteen brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Rev. James Plyburn officiating.  Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.   Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Friday at the funeral home.

