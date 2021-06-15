Obituary: Dr. William Hall Miller

A popular area Dentist has died. Dr. William Hall Miller, 89 of Belpre, Ohio passed after many years of battling Parkinson Disease.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Patricia A. (Patsy Losee) Miller, two daughters, Nannette (Ray) Flowers of West Monroe, LA, Julie (Frank) Leyshon of Punta Gorda, FL, stepson, Mark Johnson of Parkersburg, WV, stepdaughter, Jennifer (George) Dickerson of Coolville, Ohio, and stepson, James Johnson of Parkersburg, WV. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lyndsey (Mark) Miller, Leanna (David) Gibbons, Roxanne (Nick) White, step grandchildren, Melissa Dickerson, Coree Johnson, and Tiffiny White, great grandchildren, William Josiah and Elizabeth Miller and step great grandchildren, Hayden and Kason Johnson.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with military rites being observed.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

