Obituary; Garnet Cozzens

Garnet Cozzens
Garnet Cozzens(WTAP)
Updated: 16 hours ago
Garnet Cozzens, 55, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 14, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 15, 1965 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Earl and Betty L. Richards Eaton.

Garnet was a homemaker and loved being a grandma.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Lee Cozzens; a daughter, Rebecca L. (Joshua) Ferguson; a son Scotti (Samantha) Wilkinson; a sister Rebecca S. (Ed) Parker and grandchildren Braelyn, Brylee, Briceton Ferguson, Hunter Ryan, Kaylee and Maci Wilkinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy J. Eaton; a brother, Rodney Eaton; sisters, Jackie Valentine and Ellen Angelo; and a granddaughter, Briella Ferguson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home on Pike Street, South Parkersburg,  with Pastor Doug Hart officiating.  Burial will follow at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery.  Garnet’s family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday and Thursday one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Cozzens family.

