Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters

Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters, 58, of Coolville, Ohio passed away Friday,

June 11, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta.

She was born May 28th, 1963 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Lola Jean (Fuller) Crouser. Kim was a graduate of Belpre High School, a homemaker and loved dogs and horses.

She is survived by one brother, Donald Wayne Crouser of Belpre and sister-in-law, Kathy Wolfe-Crouser of Fleming, OH; one sister, Tammy Coe (Dan) of Inverness, FL; nephews Seth Crouser, Zachary Crouser (Cassie), Clayton Coe and a niece Danielle Coe.

In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by her husband Richard Masters, one sister Beverly Ann Crouser and a cousin Bill Patterson.

Per Kim’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Belpre is honored to serve the Crouser family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg at 530 29th Street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

