Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes

Michael Lee Rhodes, 48, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 13, 1973 in Parkersburg, a son of Tonya Denise Flanagan and the late Roger Dawayne Rhodes.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed sports and collected sports memorabilia.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Tonya Flanagan; step-father, Darrell Flanagan; son, Damian Rhodes; daughters, Emma Keith, Tiffany Rhodes; step-brothers, Dustin (Kelly) Flanagan, Anthony Flanagan; and two grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather and his great grandparents.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday June 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday June 18, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Rhodes family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.