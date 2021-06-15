Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes

Michael Rhodes
Michael Rhodes(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Lee Rhodes, 48, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 13, 1973 in Parkersburg, a son of Tonya Denise Flanagan and the late Roger Dawayne Rhodes.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed sports and collected sports memorabilia.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Tonya Flanagan; step-father, Darrell Flanagan; son, Damian Rhodes; daughters, Emma Keith, Tiffany Rhodes; step-brothers, Dustin (Kelly) Flanagan, Anthony Flanagan; and two grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather and his great grandparents.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday June 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday June 18, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Rhodes family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
UPDATE: No one taken to hospital after crash in Parkersburg Monday night
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook
Kimberly Masters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters

Latest News

Kimberly Masters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Alsie B. Fields
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Neil E. Nichols
Nina Mae Sandy
Obituary: Nina Mae (Hedrick) Sandy