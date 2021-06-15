Obituary: Nancy Ann Schmidt

Nancy Ann Schmidt, 82 of Belpre, Ohio died on May 19, 2021 at the Waterview Pointe, Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Camden On Gauley, WV on August 9, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Quincy and Margaret Lowry Wyatt. She had been a secretary at Eureka Pipeline and later joined the office force at Public Debt in Parkersburg, WV from where she retired. She had been a member of the Red Hatters, enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and collecting collectables.Nancy liked going to dinners that included all of the family and talking to everyone she met. Her final wish was that she was cremated.

Survivors include her husband of almost fifty one years, Carl H. Schmidt, a brother, Quincy Wyatt Jr. of Madison Hts, VA, nephew, Christopher Wyatt and his wife, of Morgantown, WV, niece, Rachel McCarty and her husband of Madison Hts, VA, nephew, John Wyatt and his wife of Morgantown, WV, nephew, Ronarld Wyatt and wife of Morgantown, WV, and a nephew, Victor Wyatt of Reardon, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In Nancy’s memory donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

A Visitation Memorial will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, on Saturday, June 26, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.