Obituary: Neil E. Nichols

Neil E. Nichols, 86, of Williamstown passed away at 10:26 am, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 27, 1935 in Parkersburg, a son of Nobel and Virginia Russell Nichols. Neil was a Sales Engineer at General Electric. He was a veteran of the U. S. Armed Forces and was a member of American Legion Post 159 at Williamstown.

He married Janet Sams who preceded him in death on September 30, 2000. Neil is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Natalie Booth, Neil D. (Jessica) Nichols and David (Tina) Nichols all of Williamstown and Daniel Nichols of St. Augustine, FL, 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild.

His parents, wife, infant daughter Leslie, sister Norma Jean Richardson preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held on Friday (July 18) at 11:00 am in Riverview Cemetery with full military service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.