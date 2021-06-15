Obituary: Nina Mae (Hedrick) Sandy

Nina Mae (Hedrick) Sandy, 99, passed away at her residence in Vienna, WV. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Nina was born August 18, 1921, in Dallison, WV. She was the youngest daughter of Lovie Harrison and Charles A. Hedrick.

She is survived by her children: Geni Arthur Astorg (Robert), Laurie Sandy Martin (Robert), Jeffrey Scott Sandy (Renee), all of Vienna and Tina S. Peter, Lexington, KY. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Andrea Arthur-Holbert, Philip Arthur (Kara), Rachel Martin (Mark Hess), Thomas Martin (Maggie Wilkinson), Benjamin Sandy (Jessica), Matthew Sandy (Abby) and Brittany Sellers. Her Great-grandchildren are: Delaney Arthur, Haley Holbert, Nicole Holbert, Jackson Tracewell and Beckett Sandy. A special niece Patty Simmons (Phil).

Nina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald E. Sandy; daughter, Shelia Jo Sandy; two sisters, Violet H. Reese and Ada H. Ewing and brother Hollis Hedrick.

Nina was a devoted family person. She believed in education and was proud that all of her children had a college education. She was a great cook, known for her apple pies, coconut cakes, potato salad and homemade bread, to name a few things. She loved having her family for meals and holidays were always special, with lots of food and fun.

Following are some comments from her grandchildren:

“You were my best friend when I first moved to WV, rummy opponent, world’s best baker of cinnamon bread, my Uber before Uber was Uber, and the Wayne Newton loving tough gal from Dallison. You will be missed.”

“When I moved back in 2013, I had a lot of dinners with Grandma Nina. One evening she prepared a baked potato that will never be rivaled. I asked her the secret! Her response was “slathered them in bacon grease and salt.” and that my friends is the secret to living to 99.”

“I fondly remember sleepovers at her house, staying up late talking, watching the Game Show Network and Nick at Nite, playing card games and baking. We would have gardening days; go grocery shopping or run errands in her Mercury Cougar; string bags upon bags of half-runner beans or whatever was needed that day.”

“Growing up, a good summer night was hanging out with my cousin Phil and having a sleepover at grandmas, where we stayed up way past bedtime. but the best thing was Grandma making a big pot of popcorn on the stove. What made it so good? A whole stick of butter! another key to living to be 99.”

“My favorite fact to reminisce on is that we shared bunk beds for the better part of a year while her new house was being built, when she was well into her 80′s. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were a nightly staple in her house. Her mind stayed sharp through the years and she astounded me with her knowledge of so many different topics. I loved to hear her recount memories of growing up and raising her family in Dallison.”

The stories are endless. Lots to talk about in the years to come, a life well lived, she is missed.

A Graveside/Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, June 16, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Friends of family are welcome.

Many thanks to her Caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or Amedisys Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

