Obituary: Sandra Kay Knox

Sandra Kay Knox, 72 of Belleville, passed away June 13, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on May 9, 1949 in Belleville, WV, daughter of the late Sidney Dale and Evelyn Deloris Null Buffington.

Sandra had worked for AB Chance for twenty-three years and then with Aetna Building Maintenance at DuPont for twenty years before retiring. She enjoyed the outdoors, farming and gardening.

Sandra is survived by her children Edgar Kimes (Nikki), Donetta Mitchell (Chris), nine grandchildren Travis Kimes, Robby Peters, Antonio Bowen (Kira), Aaron Bowen (Megan), Donna Breedlove, Danielle Breedlove, Ciara Lockhart, Brianna Moore, Dakota Moore, twelve great grandchildren, brother Dale Lee Buffington, and sister Debora Jean Dowler (Barry).

In addition to parents, was preceded in death by her brother Robert Waitman Buffington.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

