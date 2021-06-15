Advertisement

Obituary: Sandra Kay Knox

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sandra Kay Knox, 72 of Belleville, passed away  June 13, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on May 9, 1949 in Belleville, WV, daughter of the late Sidney Dale and Evelyn Deloris Null Buffington.

Sandra had worked for AB Chance for twenty-three years and then with Aetna Building Maintenance at DuPont for twenty years before retiring.  She enjoyed the outdoors, farming and gardening.

Sandra is survived by her children Edgar Kimes (Nikki), Donetta Mitchell (Chris), nine grandchildren Travis Kimes, Robby Peters, Antonio Bowen (Kira), Aaron Bowen (Megan), Donna Breedlove, Danielle Breedlove, Ciara Lockhart, Brianna Moore, Dakota Moore, twelve great grandchildren, brother Dale Lee Buffington, and sister Debora Jean Dowler (Barry).

In addition to  parents,  was preceded in death by her brother Robert Waitman Buffington.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
UPDATE: No one taken to hospital after crash in Parkersburg Monday night
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
Brenda Kay Cook
Obituary: Brenda Kay Cook
Kimberly Masters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters

Latest News

Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
Kimberly Masters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay (Crouser) Masters
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Alsie B. Fields
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Neil E. Nichols
Nina Mae Sandy
Obituary: Nina Mae (Hedrick) Sandy