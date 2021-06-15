Ohio Secretary of State talks business at Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio- (WTAP) - Talking with faculty and students Tuesday at Marietta College’s school of business, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the state has the lowest costs-$99-for starting up new businesses through his office.

He added that, in the difficult year of 2020, the state set a record for issuing new business start-ups.

“We had over 170,000 new businesses start up in the state of Ohio last year, which is a great thing,” LaRose said. “I think it bodes well for our future as a state. It says entrepreneurship and engagement in the market is alive and well and living in the Buckeye State.”

LaRose, a Republican, opposes the “We The People” voting act now under consideration in Congress, and praised West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s recently-announced opposition to the measure, referring to Manchin as a “man of principle”.

Meanwhile, bills are under consideration in the Ohio Legislature, addressing changes in the state’s voting laws, including: tightened voter identification requirements, limiting the number of drop boxes for absentee ballots in each county, and eliminating the early voting day before the Tuesday in-person primary and election.

“Almost every aspect of this bill are things we’ve known for years we’ve needed to modernize; some tweaks in how we do things,” LaRose said Tuesday in Marietta. “My understanding is that there’s going to be proponent testimony this week in the legislature. I think we need to take a thoughtful look at making these improvements.”

LaRose denies the proposed bill is voter suppression, calling that an outdated concept. Supporters say it incorporates suggestions long made by Democrats.

(Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.)

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.