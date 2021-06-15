Parkersburg American Legion celebrates Flag Day at flag burning ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -What’s halfway between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July? Flag Day!

While this holiday is often overshadowed by these other patriotic celebrations, it was still recognized by the Parkersburg American Legion.

Members celebrated the day by conducting a flag-burning ceremony. Flags belonging to people throughout the community that were worn or faded were collected by the legion. Post Commander Marianne Bennett says this is the proper way to burn a U.S. flag and that Flag Day is an opportunity to think about what the flag stands for.

“Soldiers have carried it into battle. It meant so much on 9/11 to have President Bush stand up there on the debris and hold the flag up. It always shows what our country can be and I think that’s why the flag means so much to a lot of people.,” Bennett said.

Flag Day is on June 14th each year because, on June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes for the flag of the U.S.

Last week, President Joe Biden declared June 13, 2021, the start of National Flag Week and directed officials to display the flag on all federal government buildings this week.

