Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues
(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.
Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.
As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.
More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.
