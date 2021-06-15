Advertisement

Summer programs back at Jefferson Elementary Center

By Mitchell Blahut
Updated: 9 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Summer programs are back for students in Wood County, including at Jefferson Elementary.

Many elementary students were back at the school for some learning this summer.

This is all a part of the program’s “Wildlife Adventures, Math and Literacy Camp.”

Students are getting the chance to get back into reading and math courses.

All students are back for in-person learning after so much remote learning.

The superintendent says teachers are happy to have students back.

“We miss our kids. We have to have our kids in front of us. And we have a day to support that. Nothing in this world will ever replace a good teacher. And at Jefferson Elementary, we have a lot of great teachers doing a lot of great things,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Will Hosaflook.

Students are also getting a chance to learn other things, like making strawberry shortcake and physical education.

